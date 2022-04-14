Will there be another series of Grantchester? Will Geordie and Will return to our screens?

Grantchester season seven comes to an end on Friday night, meaning viewers will have to bid goodbye to one of the nation's favourite crime duos, DI Geordie and Reverand Will, for the time being.

With their storylines drawing to a close, fans will be keen to know whether they can expect to return to Grantchester anytime soon.

Viewers of the show will be pleased to know that ITV has "got the green light on negotiations" for a potential eighth series, according to the show's star, Robson Green.

"We're open to negotiations, so they're planning season eight," the actor told RadioTimes.com. "WGBH and ITV would love to do another series. It's just [making sure] that everybody else is up for it too, including Charlotte, including Tom [Brittney] and everybody else.

"So obviously there's the appetite for another series of Grantchester. Whether it'll happen or not is another story, but it's got the green light on negotiations, so to speak. I would say it's on amber," he added.

The latest series has been heavily focused on the romantic lives of Geordie and Will, who have both been unlucky in love over the course of the recent episodes.

At the start of the season, we saw the gruff detective living with Will after his relationship with wife Cathy started to fall apart at the end of season six.

Describing Geordie's mental state at the start of the series, Robson said: "He is a shadow of his former self, he's like a fish out of water. There’s a lot of scope for odd couple behaviour – Will is definitely Jack Lemmon and Geordie is Walter Matthau.

"It's a very simple tale for Geordie, a long time ago he met the love of his life in Cathy, then he lost her and now he has to try and win her back," he told RadioTimes.com.

As for Will, he was falling hard and fast for Maya when we met him in episode one. However, he was left heartbroken after later discovering that she was in fact the fiancée of Geordie's boss.

Luckily, the Reverand soon came across Cathy's niece, Bonnie, and the pair quickly fell into a will-they-won't-they scenario whilst trying to repair Geordie's relationship with his wife.

Grantchester concludes on Friday 15 April at 9pm on ITV.

