Grace season 2: everything you need to know about return of John Simm drama We’re so excited for the show to be back!

John Simm is set to return to our screens as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the hit series Grace. The show released a one-episode film back in 2021 which was critically acclaimed - and is set to return for a four-episode special very soon. Find out all the details here…

MORE: All you need to know about ITV's documentary Worlds Collide

When is Grace season two being released?

Grace is set to return on ITV on Sunday 24 April at 8pm. We don’t know about you, but we couldn’t be more excited to find out what the detective gets up to next.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of ITV show Grace

What will the episodes be about?

The four-part series, with each episode being 120 minutes, will be adaptations of Peter James’ bestselling novel series, including Looking Good Dead, Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.

Who is in the cast of Grace?

John Simm will be returning as Roy Grace, alongside Richie Campbell who plays DS Glenn Branson. Meanwhile, Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson joins as DS Norman Potting, while Zoe Tapper joins as Cleo Morey. Downton Abbey star Arthur Darvill is appearing as a guest star.

Will you be watching?

Speaking about the series, the screenwriter Russell Lewis said: "After the overwhelmingly positive audience response to the seaside noir of Dead Simple, (tabloid trauma tales notwithstanding!) all at Team Roy Grace are delighted to have been given the opportunity by ITV to return to Brighton (& Hove, actually!) to continue Roy's story with a new series of films based on Peter James best-selling novels."

What are the new films again?

In the first film Looking Good Dead, Grace suspects the sudden death of a former schoolteacher found in suspicious circumstances in a respectable Brighton backwater may not be the drugs overdose it first appears. When human remains are discovered in a Sussex crop field, Grace and Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson are drawn into an investigation that will test their abilities and their friendship.

MORE: Grantchester viewers unimpressed after spotting huge mistake in latest episode

MORE: DNA journey: Anne Hegerty's surprising family ties to the Queen explained

In Not Dead Enough, the detective duo investigated the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop, wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, who becomes the main suspect in the investigation. The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life, until Grace digs deeper behind the respectable facade and discovers all is not what it seems.

In Dead Man’s Footsteps, Grace leads the inquiry into the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain, believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died several years prior in a plane crash. Grace must retrace the man's steps in the years before his death, which leads him on a murky trail through the world of Brighton's oldest crime families but it’s not only on the professional front that Roy is chasing ghosts.

How good do these episodes sound?

Finally, in Dead Tomorrow a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel it initially appears a burial at sea gone wrong, but a strange incision on the victim soon points to something very sinister. When two more bodies are found, news spreads like wildfire through Sussex and Grace begins to unearth that this is part of an altogether more chilling design, one which forces him to confront the question of just how far anyone would go to save the ones they love."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.