Outlander's Sam Heughan confuses fans with latest behind-the-scenes snap

Sam Heughan often sparks strong reactions when he shares snippets of life on the set of Outlander. But the actor, who portrays Jamie Fraser in the historical drama, recently drummed up some confusion among his fans on social media regarding his appearance when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from season six.

The star could be seen alongside crew members and fellow actors as he wrote in the caption: "Happy Easter! No @outlander_starz this Sunday so some 'Easter egg' BTS for you from last season…"

WATCH: Outlander star Sam Heughan shares update on relationship status

But one confused fan asked in the comment section: "Jamie, where is your red hair?" to which others responded with their theories.

A second fan said: "As red heads age and grey starts to come in, the red loses some of its brightness and vibrancy. Jamie is supposed to be starting his 50s so that's what happened to his red hair… time and age. Happens that way in real life."

Sam Heughan shared this photo from behind the scenes on his Instagram

A third asked: "How do you figure that? He's only fifty eight/nine in book nine!" as a fourth mused: "I just wish they'd get better wigs for everyone. They're so obvious." A fifth fan also couldn't help noticing the change in the character's hair colour: "Last photo - wig!!"

Meanwhile, Sam also gave his large following an update on his upcoming movie, It's All Coming Back to Me (previously titled Text For You) which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Russel Tovey and It's A Sin star Lydia West, revealing the film has been officially slated for a 2023 release.

Sam plays Jamie Fraser

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Sam shared a photo from set alongside Priyanka who plays his love interest, adding the movie will be out on Valentine's Day next year.

Not much is known about the film as of yet but it's been described as a romantic comedy. Priyanka plays the lead as a woman who is grieving the loss of her fiancé and, to cope with her mourning, begins to send texting messages to his old phone number – without realising the number has been acquired by someone else.

