Sam Heughan gives fans update they have been waiting for in latest post Exciting news for fans in the US

Exciting news for Sam Heughan fans! The actor has revealed that his well-loved film To Olivia is finally set to land in the US, and his followers were delighted. Sharing a photo of himself alongside the film poster, starring Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, he wrote: "Don’t miss the story behind the iconic stars Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal!

Brilliant performances by @misskeeleyhawes @bonhughbon. Was a pleasure working with the whole team to portray the legendary Paul Newman. To Olivia is in select theaters and On Demand everywhere tomorrow in the US." Replying to the post, one person wrote: "Yeah. Will finally get to see this lovely movie and your part in it," while another added: "Yay! Been waiting to see this!" A third person posted: "Can’t wait to see this! The resemblance is amazing."

Inside Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's real-life friendship

Others who have already seen the film were quick to praise his performance, with one writing: "You were fantastic as Paul Newman, especially with the cowboy hat. If they ever do a movie about him you better be the actor to portray him."

Although Sam is perhaps best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, the actor has plenty of other projects, and was recently praised by fans after his travel show, Men in Kilts, has been nominated in four categories at the American Reality TV Awards.

Will you be watching To Olivia?

Posting a snap of Sam and Graham dressed in kilts while standing next to a Scottish dancer, the 41-year-old revealed that the popular Starz show has been nominated for awards in the following categories: Outstanding New Show, Outstanding Docu-Series, Best Feel Good and Best Lifestyle.

"So proud of our wee show @meninkiltsstarz!! Nominated for @realityawardstv," he said before adding: "Congrats to the whole team and to Mr Hangry @grahammctavish (Season two coming soon!)"

