Sam Heughan makes candid comment about "uncomfortable" scenes in Outlander

Outlander star Sam Heughan has opened up about experiencing "uncomfortable" moments while filming the popular Starz drama, revealing that he relies on his co-star, Caitríona Balfe.

Speaking to the Golden Globes recently, the Jamie Fraser actor revealed that Caitríona is the "perfect scene partner".

"We know how each other works and how each other thinks. We started together and we've been on this long journey together," he said at a Q&A for the show's sixth season.

"We have each other's backs. If as an actor you are feeling uncomfortable or something isn't working, we will work on it together. And we will talk to the writer and we will try and work through it. She is very thoughtful, she will always approach things with a lot of thought, and then she will go at it 100 per cent.

"I think that's what is so great and what makes for a perfect scene partner," he added.

Sam and Caitríona help each other through "uncomfortable" scenes

This isn't the first time that one of the stars has praised the other. In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Caitríona revealed that she was grateful to have had Sam by her side since the drama began.

"I just feel really grateful that from day one, Sam and I have really gotten along and I think we also both made a conscious effort to really have each other's backs and we knew that whatever length of time we would have on the show or whatever the journey was going to be, he and I were the only two people who were going to understand this unique experience," she said.

Caitríona is currently starring in the sixth season of the popular period piece in which she plays Claire alongside Sam's Scottish Highlander Jamie.

Sam and Caitríona play husband and wife in the series

In the latest episode, viewers watched as Malva Christie accused Jamie of fathering her unborn child, claiming that he had turned to her for comfort after Claire nearly died from a mysterious illness that had been spreading through The Ridge.

While Claire believes Jamie is innocent, the pair have a hard time convincing the rest of the townsfolk. Struggling with being an outcast, Claire takes ether and falls unconscious. In her dreams, she sees Malva taunting her and threatens to kill her.

When Claire awakes, she finds Malva murdered in the garden.

Outlander season six is available to watch on all Starz platforms.

