Lucifer's Tom Ellis talks friendship with Sam Heughan and role on Outlander

Could Tom Ellis' next role be on Outlander? The actor has previously teased that he could be joining his old friend Sam Heughan on the time travel drama after wrapping on season six of Lucifer last year.

The two streaming stars, who studied drama together at the Royal Scottish Academy, got together for an interview for Square Mile magazine at the end of last year and offered an insight into their decades' old friendship. While the pair admitted it had been "at least ten years" since they'd been in the same room, Tom, 43, and Sam, 41, revealed that they once almost worked together on Outlander and said they wouldn't rule it out in the future.

WATCH: Have you been watching the new season of Outlander?

"I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies' part, 'Black Jack' Randall. I remember reading the script thinking, 'This is really good,'" Tom said.

Sam replied: "Firstly, dude, I'm not sure how I'd have felt having you, I don't know, assault me shall we say," before going on to say that the two would have had a great time together on set.

"Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent." He added: "It's a great part. Tobias, of course, does an amazing job but that would have been so different."

The Lucifer actor almost played Tobias Menzie's role Frank Randall in the show

Later in the conversation, Sam discussed his favourite co-stars on the show and dropped a hint that he would still like to see the Netflix star join the cast. He said: "Each actor comes on with their own energy and new life. It's so important to have great actors surrounding you. We're very lucky. Suzanne Smith does a great job in casting," adding: "We're still waiting for you, though."

Lucifer season six finished filming in October last year

Tom coyly replied: "Well, I'm nearly finished [filming Lucifer]. If Covid ever lets us finish this job, then yes."

So could it be on the cards? Following Tom's final day on the set of Lucifer last October, Sam left a touching comment on his friend's Instagram post.

"Congrats buddy!!!! What a legacy. Should be proud to complete that journey! On to the next..." Sam wrote as Tom shared a black and white picture to mark his final day of filming the Netflix series.

