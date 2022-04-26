Will there be a second season of Heartstopper? Here's what we know Fans are desperate for more episodes...

Heartstopper has climbled to the top of Netflix's most-watched TV shows list ever since it made its debut on the streaming site last week.

The coming-of-age LGBTQ+ drama has been a huge hit with audiences, but is a second season in the works? Find out here…

While there is no official news on whether a second series of Heartstopper has been greenlit by Netflix yet, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that creator Alice Oseman does too.

Chatting exclusively with HELLO!, she said that she already has plans for the show's next season, which would be based on the second instalment in her best-selling graphic novel series.

The cast of Heartstopper are hoping to reunite for more episodes

As for how long she can see the series running for, she added: "I think we'd need four seasons to cover the whole story. I haven't done any in-detail planning, but its quite easy to divide up the books into seasons so, yes, four."

Given that the first season only landed on the streaming giant this month, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a little while before an official announcement is made.

The good news is that the show has broken into Netflix's Top 10 list both in the US and UK, meaning that it has been one of the most-watched shows on the site. Since Netflix tends to gauge the response from subscribers before confirming whether they will renew a show, it's definitely a good sign.

The stars of the series are also keen to reprise their characters and even more excited for some of the storylines that season two could introduce, namely the school trip to France that helps set in motion Elle and Tao's romance.

"What was once such a strong, beautiful friendship has turned into a beautiful relationship," Yasmin Kinney, who plays Elle, teased before adding: "I think in season two, there's going to be just a lot more dauma, trips, public outings and friendship development."

