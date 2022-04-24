Heartstopper hints at important season two storyline you might have missed Warning, potential spoilers for season two and beyond

Heartstopper landed on Netflix on Friday, and it’s fair to say that we’re a little obsessed! The story follows the sweet but shy Charlie, who meets and falls in love with popular boy Nick. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, eagle-eyed fans have noticed some major references to graphic novel storyline. Check them out here and warning, spoiler alert for those who haven’t read the graphic novels…

In the graphic novels, it is eventually revealed that Charlie struggles with an eating disorder. Nick begins to notice that Charlie tends to skip meals, which results in him fainting during a trip to Paris, where the pair finally discuss Charlie’s relationship with food.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Heartstopper

There are several references to this in season one, which one eagle-eyed fan pointed out on Twitter. Sharing screenshots including one where Charlie is telling his sister that he’s not very hungry, and another where he has a nervous reaction to Nick’s invite to go for lunch together, they wrote: "The way the series hinted to Charlie’s eating disorder I thought it was really really well done."

Have you watched season one yet?

Another person added: "The signs of Charlie's eating disorder is SO brilliantly done, they showed how it's not something that just happens one day & gets resolved in an instant. [Because] it DOESN'T. And I don't think I'll be ready when they finally explore it." A third person wrote: "They did such a good job displaying Charlies eating disorder. You get ALL the hints if you know about it or... had them yourself."

For help and support on eating disorders, you can get in touch with Beat Eating Disorders on 0808 201 1677, or 0808 801 0711 for young people.

