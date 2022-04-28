The Rich Brothers share update on new project since leaving Garden Rescue The duo left the BBC show last year

It's been a while since Harry and David Rich stepped away from Garden Rescue, and now the gardening duo - better known as the Rich Brothers - have shared a huge update on their new horticultural project.

Posting a series of snaps of their transformation of the sprawling garden of Harry's home in Brecon, Wales on their shared Instagram account, they revealed that they had hit a huge milestone since starting the horticultural project.

They wrote: "Since beginning the garden three years ago the larger planting areas alongside the house have always occupied a fragment of intrigue at the back of our minds - what would captivate these spaces and how would they feel once they had been planted up and would it represent what we first imagined? Thoughts that felt so distant but of course crept up on us with celerity."

Harry and Rich began chronicling their work on the garden last year, shortly after it was announced that they, along with co-presenter Arit Anderson, would be leaving Garden Rescue.

The BBC announced that the experts would be leaving to make way for new horticulture pros Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull to showcase their gardening skills alongside veteran gardening expert Charlie Dimmock.

Through both beautiful imagery and in-depth posts on their social media and online blog titled Ty gardd, the brothers had been keeping fans updated throughout the year. As the website reads: "Ty gardd is a diary of our first personal garden. It is a process that will no doubt become a lifetime of work and one that we will undertake together.

The Rich brothers have been renovating a garden in Wales

They added that their followers will also get a glimpse at their design process, material choices, plant selection, notebook entries, as well as the "the ebbs and flows of being more sustainable".

Harry, 29, shares the Welsh cottage with his wife, Sue, a yoga instructor and newborn daughter. In 2020, he opened up to The Times about what attracted him to the property, which he purchased in 2017.

"It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it's got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

