Charlie Dimmock might be best known for appearing on BBC's Garden Rescue alongside fellow gardener Lee Burkhill and, formerly, the Rich Brothers, but now the horticulturist has a new project lined up – and it's for a brilliant cause.

The former Ground Force star, who has become one of TV's most recognisable faces over the years, is joining The One Show's Surprise Squad in collaboration with Children in Need. The new project was teased on Monday's edition of the BBC programme, before its officail launch on Tuesday 9 November.

The Surprise Squad will see Charlie and a team of other experts and young people gather together in order to raise funds for the St Oswald's Hospice in Newcastle. The Squad and Charlie have plans to makeover the garden at St Oswald's Hospice, which will give families a calming and relaxing outdoor space to use.

On the important project, the green-fingered TV star said: "It's been a real pleasure to be a part of this special project, and work with this fantastic group of young people – the Surprise Squad - to makeover a garden that will be used for years to come by many families who are supported by St Oswald's Hospice."

The 55-year-old continued: "The new plants and flowers have added some colour to the space, so they'll have colour not only in the summer time but in the autumn and winter months too, and I think the whole team have learnt a thing or two about gardening!"

Charlie is working with Children In Need for the new project

St Oswald's Hospice currently receives a three-year grant of £107,730 from BBC Children in Need to deliver support for children whose loved ones are patients in the Hospice as well as children living in the wider community.

It's clear that Charlie has had a passion for gardening from a young age, and the project allows her to not only give back to the community, but inspire other young people to get involved in horticulture.

Speaking to Female First in 2016 about her career, she said: "When I was a child I used to love being outside in the garden, I'd either gravitate to the pond (there's always so much going on in a pond) or down to where my grandad was gardening - mainly in the veggie patch and I'd end up 'helping.'"

