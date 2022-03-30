Charlie Dimmock comes under fire after using controversial product on Garden Rescue Viewers were not impressed by her latest garden makeover

Charlie Dimmock has been a source of invaluable horticulture advice for more than 25 years, having risen to fame on Ground Force back in 1997 alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh.

However, the gardening guru has come under fire from fans of her latest gardening show, Garden Rescue, after advocating the use of a controversial product.

In a recent episode of the BBC garden makeover show, she was shown laying down artificial grass in a children's play area, claiming it would keep youngsters from getting muddy. But, her practical solution did not go down too well with viewers at home, who took to social media in their droves.

One viewer tweeted: "Disappointed to have watched an episode of @GardenRescueBBC and see artificial grass being installed. Described as great for kids so they can stay clean. What's wrong with wearing wellies and getting muddy?! #gardening #nofakegrass #banfakegrass."

Viewers were not impressed by Charlie's latest garden makeover which saw her use artificial grass

Replying to this, someone else wrote: "Is that the episode where Charlie Dimmock used it? I was horrified! Never watched it since and am perplexed how Charlie could even think of it. That's not gardening, it's outdoor carpeting with added environmental damage."

"Using artificial grass is not rescuing a garden, or doing anything good for nature. It's about as much use as concreting over what once was a garden," another complained, while a fourth added: "Hardly a 'rescue' to install plastic grass!! Horrible."

It appears that Monty Don was also left unimpressed by Charlie's decision to use artificial turf. Although he did not comment on the incident directly, he 'liked' a tweet from a viewer referencing the gardening faux pas that read: "Ban fake grass. Described as great for kids so they can stay clean. What's wrong with wellies and getting muddy?!"

Defending Charlie's controversial choice, a BBC spokesman told The Mirror that while she had used a "small patch of artificial grass beneath the children's den," the rest of the garden featured a "large natural lawn," which was "bursting with biodiversity".

