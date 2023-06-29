Inside Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's home and family life away from cameras

Charlie Dimmock is a regular fixture in our daytime TV schedule thanks to her presenting role on BBC One's Garden Rescue.

The green-fingered designer puts her gardening expertise to work on the popular reality programme, which sees Charlie, along with fellow horticulture experts Arit Anderson, Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull, transform unloved gardens up and down the nation into their owner's dream outdoor space.

While Charlie has amassed a legion of fans over her two-decade TV career, how much do you know about the star away from the cameras? Read on for all we know about Charlie's home life.

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock presents Garden Rescue

Charlie Dimmock's private life

When she's not on our screens transforming gardens on the popular BBC show, Charlie, 56, works as a gardener and garden designer.

She does, however, also like to put down the wheelbarrow and spade and busy herself with other things.

© Spun Gold TV Garden Rescue presenters Chris Hull, Flo Headlam, Charlie Dimmock and Lee Burkhill

Ahead of her return to TV in 2016 following an 11-year hiatus, Charlie gave an interview with RadioTimes.com and explained how she had been spending her time.

MORE: Garden Rescue's Lee Burkhill reveals how husband inspired his career after 'difficult' time

"I've been doing a lot of work with dementia homes, at flower shows, giving demonstrations, working on cruises."

Charlie has been on our screens for over two decades

The gardening pro is also a charity campaigner, having competed in the Macmillan 4x4 UK Challenge in 2003. She has been involved in many charity projects, including Dreamflight, which takes children with serious illnesses to Florida for a holiday of a lifetime.

Where does Charlie Dimmock live?

Charlie lives a quiet life in the New Forest, Hampshire, which is where she grew up.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2011, Charlie revealed that she's "never happier" than when she's in her kitchen.

© Photo: Rex Charlie presented Ground Force alongside Alan Titchmarsh

"I love cooking, and my books have all the answers," she said, before going on to open up about her tragic family background. "My gran, my dad Terry and my mum Sue were all good cooks, but sadly Mum and Dad split when I was 17. They both remarried, then tragically I lost my mum and stepfather in Thailand in the 2004 tsunami."

MORE: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's family heartache revealed

She continued: "I'm not as good as Mum was, but I do enjoy it, especially curries. Dad loves them – he was a merchant seaman and used to bring fresh spices home."

© Natalie Ling Charlie with co-star Chris Hull on Garden Rescue

While fans can only imagine what Charlie's own garden looks like given the star keeps away from social media, she previously opened up about the big plans she has in store for the space.

"I'm going to try and make my garden look good because I've been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area!" she told The Express in 2019. "In the autumn, I'm tackling my garden.

"I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on."

© Photo: Rex Charlie lives a quiet life in Hampshire

Is Charlie Dimmock married?

Charlie is not married.

Whilst she previously dated viticulturist John Mushet, whom she met whilst travelling in New Zealand in the early nineties, the pair went their separate ways after the gardener had a brief relationship with Ground Force microphone operator Andy Simmons in 2001.

© Mackenzie Hanifan Charlie is very private about her life away from the cameras

READ: All you need to know about Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's love life

In 2014, the TV star said she felt "too old" to walk down the aisle. "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point," she told the Daily Mail.

"I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."