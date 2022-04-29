James Corden's real reason for leaving The Late Late Show revealed The British star will walk away from the show in 2023

James Corden dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he revealed that he will leave The Late Late Show in 2023.

The British actor opened his late-night talk show with a monologue in which he revealed he has only extended his contract with the CBS series for one more year and will be stepping away from the show next summer marking an end to what will be eight and a half years as host.

Now, it appears the reason behind James' departure is simply a desire to focus on other work projects. "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he told Deadline.

"I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

James hasn't ruled out a return to the UK either once he exits The Late Late Show. "It's something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven't really made a decision on that yet," he added.





James Corden announces he's leaving The Late Late Show in 2023

"That's the life side of things which we'll figure out. I love living here. I love everything it's given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I'm from High Wycombe."

James revealed his upcoming departure on Thursday, telling his audience: "I have some news of my own to share with you. Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it, it has changed my life.

"I love it. I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So, I'm happy to announce today that I've signed a new contract, to carry on hosting The Late Late Show."

James is hoping to write once he leaves the show

He continued: "The other half is, the sadder news is, I've decided to sign on for one more year on the show and that this will be my last year hosting the show.

"But I've got to tell you, we are not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang. There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises."

James and his wife haven't ruled out returning to the UK

James added: "And there will be tears. There will be so many tears. 'Cause this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once.

"The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months and it's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

