James Corden's sisters reveal extravagant experience gifted by famous brother

James Corden’s sisters made a rare appearance on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday and revealed one of the most extravagant experiences that their famous brother has treated them to.

MORE: James Corden enjoys family outing with rarely seen lookalike son Max

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Ruth and Ange Corden recalled a time when James flew with them on a private jet from the UK to Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Corden hosts The Late Late Show in America

When asked to detail one of their "pinch-me moments" since James’ rise to fame, Ruth described their glamorous flying experience. She said: "We flew on a private jet with James back to LA, and I’ll never, ever forget. I’ll never forget, actually, the day before, getting an email that said, 'Have you got anything that you want onboard the jet that you want to eat?'"

After revealing that she only asked for boiled eggs, Ruth was met with a huge laugh from Holly and Phillip before saying: "I look back now and I totally messed it up." Her sister Ange clarified that they enjoyed smoked salmon onboard as well.

MORE: Holly Willoughby finally returns to This Morning in flirty mini dress

MORE: James Corden talks bringing back Gavin and Stacey for one more special

Ruth also spoke about a sweet moment that the three siblings shared while flying to LA. She told the ITV presenters, "There was a double bed in the room at the end and I, as the youngest, was given the little sofa, James and Ange got into the double bed and we watched Miracle on 34th Street, because it was Christmas time, and we all just fell asleep."

James' sisters revealed a sweet moment the three of them shared together on the jet

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe that I’m doing this with my favourite people,' and just to sort of have that space together. We don’t get that sort of time with James a lot anymore so to have those hours in that confined space," she added.

The sisters were on the daytime show to promote their podcast Finding the Funny in which the pair chat about the frustrations of being a 'grown-up' and feature the occasional celebrity guest.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.