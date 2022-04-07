James Corden causes major reaction with return of Carpool Karaoke after two-year pause

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke made its long-awaited return on Wednesday night's edition of The Late Late Show - and it's safe to say that fans couldn't be happier.

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined the talk show host in his SUV for the popular singing segment, which has been put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday's episode saw Nicki sing along to some of her best hits while riding shotgun in James' car, including Anaconda, Starships and Chun-Li. She also flexed her impressive British accent and gave a rendition of Adele's Someone Like You.

Fans were overjoyed to see the return of the much-loved celebrity series and took to Twitter to express their delight. One person wrote: "I was jamming out to see starships along with @NICKIMINAJ during her #NICKICARPOOL. I loved every minute of that #CarpoolKaraoke," while another added: "Y'all!!! Carpool Karaoke with @NICKIMINAJ was iconic!!!"

Nicki Minaj appeared on Carpool Karaoke on Wednesday night

A third person commented: "This content is so exciting and refreshing to watch. Like in this latest climate what a way to bring back #CarpoolKaraoke with Nicki. This is how you kick things back off," while another celebrated the return of the segment in a tweet to James and Nicki: "Absolutely loved it! So glad #CarpoolKaraoke is back. You two killed it."

The last celebrity to make a solo appearance with James in Carpool Karaoke was Niall Horan back in March 2020.

The segment returned after a prolonged break

Addressing the highly-anticipated return of the series at a recent press conference, James said: "It's felt over the past year — very, very slowly, in one sense or another — like we started to get our show back. But this was, this is obviously a big part of our show — this segment."

The 43-year-old continued: "The entire pandemic … there [were] so many things that we couldn't do, and I think that's true of every show. But for us, our show is very much about getting out there, whether that's running out into the street and doing musicals in a crosswalk or big taped bits or having all the guests together on a couch at the same time."

