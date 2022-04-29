Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo teases first look at Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide's wedding

Chicago Fire actress Miranda Rae Mayo has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from what is surely going to be one of the biggest events in One Chicago history: the wedding of Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, the 31-year-old actress revealed that the show was getting ready to film the firefighting couple's upcoming nuptials which will form part of the show's season ten finale. Check out her post below...

WATCH: Chicago Fire Miranda Rae Mayo teases first-look at Stellaride wedding - and wow!

As a cover of the song Chapel of Love by The Dixie Cups played in the background, her camera panned over two rails full of gorgeous white wedding gowns. It's not clear which Miranda's character will be wearing for the ceremony, but we just know that she is going to look stunning.

"It's all happening," she wrote over the clip, which has no doubt sent Stellaride shippers into overdrive as they have been waiting a long time to see their favorite characters tie the knot.

Stella and Severide will be tying the knot in the season ten finale

As fans will know, Stella and Severide's relationship has had its ups and downs over the years. The two first got together in season six of the NBC drama after their sizzling chemistry proved too strong for them to ignore before becoming engaged at the end of season nine.

Before that, however, it turns out that they had met years prior at a training academy and Kelly had tried to woo Stella without realizing she was married to her first husband at the time. When Stella joined Kelly at Firehouse 51 in the show's fourth season, they kept their past run-in a secret from the others.

Miranda teased Stella's wedding dress on her Instagram Stories

In recent times the two have faced a number of obstacles, including being separated while Stella helped launch her Girls on Fire programme in Boston. While they were long-distance, the two even had a breakdown in communication as Stella stopped returning Kelly's calls.

This coincided with a fellow officer Wendy Seager making advances toward Kelly, leaving fans worried about the future of the couple's relationship.

It's expected that their wedding will feature in the show's season finale, and given that there are two more episodes of season ten to air before then, we can certainly expect a bit more drama before they say 'I do'.

