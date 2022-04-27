Exclusive: Chicago Fire bosses confirm return of Jesse Spencer for 'chaotic' season 10 finale The season 10 finale will air on 25 May

Chicago Fire showrunners have confirmed the return of Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey for the season 10 finale.

Exclusive: Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith opens up about Stellaride's wedding

Casey, who left the Chicago Fire Department to move to Oregon and raise his late friend's sons, will make an appearance for the wedding of best friend Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. But this is Chicago Fire and it won't be plain sailing, with executive producers Derek Haas and Andrea Newman telling HELLO! that the finale will be another "cliffhanger" that will have fans falling off their seats.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire: Casey say goodbye to Firehouse 51

Shooting for the final episode begins on Friday 29 April but Derek and Andrea revealed that everyone is already "so emotional", despite knowing three months ago Jesse was able to commit to the episode.

"Jesse has been dearly missed and in writing Casey into the finale, we wrote to that feeling," shared Andrea.

MORE: Chicago Fire bosses detail how they 'are 'shifting gears' for anticipated season 10 finale

Casey will return with girlfriend Sylvie Brett, who left the Chicago Fire Department on sabbatical to spend an extended amount of time in Oregon.

They both arrive back in the city for Severide and Kidd's wedding, and Andrea shared that fans will get some Casey and Severide scenes - although sadly no cigars will be involved.

Casey will return from Oregon

"We love that dynamic; Severide and Casey are such a central relationship, and we do get them together. Casey is a man of his word, he is showing up to be the best man at his best friend's wedding," she said.

"It's going to be emotional. We will have those two talking about the changes they have been through over the course of the 10 years we've known them."

As for whether we can expect a happy season finale - this is Chicago Fire.

Casey will make an appearance at Severide and Kidd's wedding

"There is so much chaos going on and topsy turvy craziness," laughs Derek.

"Not just every act but each page [of the script] there are some crazy twists and turns going on, the audience may have to get some extra mats next to the couches for when they fall."

For Casey, this is a one-off reappearance but Derek and Andrea both admit that although the door is always open for Jesse, "as a character, Casey made a commitment to the Darden boys and raising them through high school - and it's a three year deal."

Brett will also return with Casey

What does this mean for Brett and Casey? "I think Casey and Brett have some decisions to make," admitted Andrea.

"This is a tricky time for them. They are coming back from Oregon but have to say goodbye again for a while, and they have to make decisions about how they can keep the romance up."

As for what fans can expect from season 11, the pair both admit that the only thing that they can share is that the "season 10 finale is a cliffhanger, so we have things that need to be resolved in 11 pretty quick."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox