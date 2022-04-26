Chicago Fire bosses confirm Brett Dalton will be returning to show - but fans are divided Fans are unsure what this means for the future of Truck 81…

Chicago Fire bosses have confirmed that, alongside Jesse Spencer's Matthew Casey, viewers can expect to see another recently departed star make a comeback before the end of season ten.

Speaking to TVLine this week, executive producer Derek Haas confirmed that Brett Dalton's character Lieutenant Jason Pelham will reappear on the show "before the season's over."

Fellow EP Andrea Newman added: "The character proved such loyalty to [Firehouse] 51. It was really cool to see him bond and find his place there. And it's nice to have him out in the world of the CFD."

However, fans were left divided about Brett's return as the reason Pelham left earlier this season was because there was simply not enough room for him at Truck 81. In season ten's 14th episode, viewers saw him transfer to House 72 in order to allow Stella Kidd to step up to the role of lieutenant at 81 and remain close to her fiance Kelly Severide.

Pelham left 81 to allow Stella to step up to the role of lieutenant

Taking to Twitter, one fan excitedly wrote: "Looks like we're going to see Pelham again before the season ends!!!! #ChicagoFire," which prompted another to take to the replies to question where he could fit into the team.

They said: "Do you want him to go back to whose place? Stella's who risked herself to save his career? Severide? He needs a test. The 81 is owned by Stella, born leader."

Fans are unsure what Pelham's return to Firehouse 51 could mean for the team

Another fan also seemed to have conflicted feelings. They commented: "So excited by this news. As much as I wanted Stella to take Casey's spot on truck 81 I really liked Pelham."

Meanwhile, a fourth offered another possible outcome as to how Pelham could return to the show. "He's probably invited to the #Stellaride wedding," they speculated.

Brett, who is known for his roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blue Bloods and Elementary, joined the likes of Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and David Eigenberg on the show back in the season ten's seventh episode, which aired in November 2021.

