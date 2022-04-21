Chicago Fire fans react as bosses deliver disappointing news ahead of finale The show will be taking another break from screens

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another break from screens.

MORE: Chicago Fire star reveals fears for character's fate ahead of season finale

NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. Instead, it's expected that viewers will be treated to reruns once again in a scheduling shake-up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the teaser for Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20

According to reports, bosses have confirmed that new episodes will next air Wednesday 11 May 2022 - meaning that fans will once again be waiting a long time for the next episode.

MORE: Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

MORE: Chicago Fire star Hanako Greensmith teases 'complicated' newcomer amid Violet and Hawkins' romance

It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the two-week-long hiatus last month, but fans are not happy - especially as the latest episode of the firefighter drama teased more details about Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's upcoming nuptials.

The season finale will hopefully see Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd wed

Taking to Twitter, one disappointed viewer wrote: "ANOTHER break?!! I can't wait that long." Another said: "Can't wait for the #Stellaride wedding to happen. Looking forward to watching the upcoming episode in a few weeks @NBCOneChicago #ChicagoFire," while a third added: "THE WAIT IS LITERALLY GOING TO KILL ME!!!"

Many others expressed their frustration at having to wait to catch up with their favourite Windy City doctors on Med and officers on PD too.

MORE: Chicago Fire bosses detail how they 'are 'shifting gears' for anticipated season 10 finale

It's safe to say that the 2021-22 schedule for One Chicago has been somewhat erratic. While there have been planned breaks due to the festive period and Winter Olympics, there have also been a number of unplanned breaks that have arisen out of ongoing coronavirus restrictions and complications.

Back in early January, filming for Chicago Fire was suspended for a short while after an outbreak of coronavirus on set. At the time, Deadline reported that multiple members of the cast and crew reportedly tested positive for the new Omicron variant causing production to grind to a halt to allow those affected to self-isolating in line with government guidelines.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.