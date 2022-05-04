DI Ray viewers spot plot hole in episode two

ITV's new police drama, DI Ray continued with episode two on Tuesday night and while many viewers were gripped to the compelling storyline, some noticed a plot hole at the beginning of the instalment.

MORE: Who is DI Ray's Parminder Nagra and what else has she been in?

At the end of episode one, viewers watched as DI Ray was suddenly hit over the head by a mystery attacker after meeting the victim's missing girlfriend, Anjuli, in a playground at night.

WATCH: What did you think of the latest episode?

In the opening moments of episode two, the DI awakes from an unconscious state to find PS Tony Khatri rushing to her aid as blue police lights flash in the background. Tony tells his fellow police officers to stay back from the scene as Rachita composes herself and insists on getting straight back on the case.

Viewers took to Twitter following the first scene to point out that DI Ray would have been checked over before getting back to work, with one person writing: "#DIRay if she was unconscious she should definitely be checked over!" while another added: "#DIRay of course she won't rest after a smack on the head."

MORE: DI Ray viewers are all saying the same thing about new ITV drama

MORE: DI Ray: all you need to know about the drama set to be your next best watch

A third viewer commented: "I thought this was good, but not great to start to ep two. I have no doubt they'd have sent an ambulance and paramedics if an officer had been knocked down," while another pointed out that PS Tony was walking all over the crime scene: "Police officer at scene of crime yells 'BACK!' at two other officers, while walking all over the scene of crime on the phone to forensics."

Viewers spotted a plot hole in episode two

Not all viewers were bothered by the opening scene and took to Twitter to praise the drama, with one person writing: "Just seen tonight's #DiRay, it's getting interesting," while others praised Parminder Nagra's performance: "How fantastic @parmindernagra on this show. Superb actress and liked her work on ER to best medical drama still love it #DIRAY."

Another fan added: "Parminder Nagra is exceptional in DI Ray!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.