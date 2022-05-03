DI Ray viewers are all saying the same thing about new ITV drama Jed Mercurio produces the series

ITV's brand new police drama, DI Ray, made its debut on the channel on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the series.

MORE: DI Ray: all you need to know about the drama set to be your next best watch

The series stars Bend It Like Beckham's Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray, who is promoted to a role in the Homicide department. However, after learning that the case she is investigating is a Culturally Specific Homicide, she begins to suspect that she's been brought onto the case for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

WATCH: The official trailer for DI Ray on ITV

As she starts to look into the death of the victim, Imran Aziz, she realises there's more to the murder than her colleagues first thought.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the new drama, which is produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

MORE: Exclusive: Why Ten Percent star Jack Davenport won't be watching the original Call My Agent

MORE: Grace's John Simm opens up about future of ITV drama

One person wrote: "Love the first episode of #DIRay - what a thriller!! Think I'll wait for next week till the second instalment. My nerves can't take any more at the mo," while another added: "Superb opening episode of #DIRay with the ace @parmindernagra totally smashing it, especially in the opening scene where we are first introduced to her character. Looking forward to episode two. Congratulations to all involved."

Viewers praised the first episode

Many viewers also praised the cast, referring to Parminder and Gemma Whelan as stand-out performers: "Well that was an excellent start. Congrats everyone, especially @parmindernagra and Maya Sondhi. Looking forward to more #DIRay," while another added: "Is there a drama that @WhelanGemma has been in that isn't good? Another cracker #DIRay."

Birmingham natives also took to Twitter, pleased to see their city on the small screen. One person tweeted: "Lovely bit of stuff outside the Library of #Birmingham on #DIRay That water feature looking spectacular," while another added: "Am loving how fabulous #Birmingham is looking on #DIRay - and it's actually Birmingham and not an unnamed city! It's always London and Manchester on these dramas, now it's our turn."

Gemma Whelan stars in the drama alongside Parminder Nagra

DI Ray continues on Tuesday 3 May at 9pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.