Looking for a new drama series to watch? DI Ray on ITV could be the answer. The new series, which begins on Bank Holiday Monday, runs across four consecutive nights and stars some very familiar faces in the cast. It even has a connection to Line of Duty. Find out more here…

What is DI Ray about?

According to the synopsis, DI Ray focuses on Rachita, a Leicester-born police officer who finds herself in the centre of a complex criminal case that forces her to "confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage". Sounds good, right?

WATCH: The official trailer for DI Ray on ITV

The synopsis continues: "DI Rachita Ray finally achieves a promotion to homicide, only to be told her first case is a 'Culturally Specific Homicide.' Rachita's heart sinks: she's a token hire.

"But Rachita is convinced this is no honour crime and finds herself deep in the world of organised crime. What she doesn't count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis."

Parminder Nagra in her leading role for DI Ray

Who stars in DI Ray?

Leading the cast in the title role is Parminder Nagra, who is known for starring in the comedy blockbuster hit Bend It Like Beckham. Parminder opened up about her upcoming role in the drama.

"I am so looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project," she explained. "Written by Maya Sondhi and exec produced by the force that is Jed Mercurio, we are being helmed by an amazing team to bring something special to our storytelling landscape."

Since starring alongside Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in Bend It Like Beckham, Parminder has had huge success Stateside. The actress was a series regular on popular medical series ER, and also appeared on Alcatraz, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Blacklist. Starring alongside Parminder in DI Ray is Gemma Whelan, Jamie Bamber and Maanuv Thiara.

DI Ray airs on Monday 2 May

What is the DI Ray's link to Line of Duty?

DI Ray has a special connection to Line of Duty as the script was penned by Maya Sondhi – who LOD fans will know as Maneet Bindra. That's not all, Jed Mercurio serves as an executive producer on DI Ray. It's clear this show is in good hands!

When is DI Ray on TV?

The first episode of DI Ray airs on Monday 2 May 2022 at 9pm on ITV. The remaining three episodes will air on consecutive nights thereafter.

