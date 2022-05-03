Susanna Reid inundated with messages following major GMB shake-up

Susanna Reid was inundated with messages from Good Morning Britain viewers on Tuesday as the programme made a major change.

The 51-year-old presenter hosted the morning news show from Downing Street in preparation for her live interview with Boris Johnson, while Ranvir Singh and Richard Madeley held down the fort in the studio.

The interview marks the Prime Minister's first appearance on the show in almost five years. He last appeared on the programme in 2017 as foreign secretary before appearing again in 2019 when he was seen walking into an industrial fridge to avoid being interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna.

Viewers of the programme appeared to be divided over the interview, with some praising the mum-of-three for her interview skills, while others criticised her for not letting Boris answer her questions in full.

One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "Susanna keeps butting in and won't let Boris Johnson finish answering the questions she put to him. Presenters should learn to listen more. l know Boris Johnson hasn't been interviewed on #GMB for five years," while another added: "Susanna let the man speak. If she wants answers then let him answer."

Susanna interviewed Boris Johnson on Tuesday

Another viewer defended the star, writing: "If Boris answered questions correctly Susanna wouldn't have to cut him off," while others praised her interviewing technique: "#GMB Susanna Reid showing others how to conduct an incisive interview. Not allowing waffle. Excellent journalism."

A second fan commented: "What a fantastic interview by the incredible @susannareid100. It's a shame we didn't have more time, perhaps if he didn't arrive LATE we could have got more questions in there. Thank you team Susanna and @GMB," while another wrote: "Susanna did a great job interviewing Boris."

Fans praised Susanna's interviewing skills

Another fan simply wrote: "Well done Susanna," while another added: "Good job Susanna," followed by clapping hands emojis.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

