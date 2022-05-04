ITV's latest gripping series comes in the form of police drama, DI Ray, which sees homicide detective, DI Rachita Ray, join a murder investigation in Birmingham.

While she initially thinks that her hard work and professionalism has landed her the promotion of her dreams, she soon begins to suspect that she has been brought onto the case, which is a Culturally Specific Homicide, as a "token appointment". But is there any truth to this story? Read on to find out.

Is DI Ray based on a true story?

While ITV has churned out some brilliant dramas based on real events in recent months - The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and Anne, to name just two - it seems as though the story that takes place within DI Ray does not hold any truth.

Produced by Line of Duty creator, Jed Mercurio, the show follows a gripping murder investigation while also tackling the very relevant subject of racism in the workplace.

Chatting about the significance of the project, screenwriter Maya Sondhi said: "This is a project which is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman.

The series is not based on a true story

"It's only in the past 10 years or so I've really been able to truly embrace my heritage. So much of this show is my story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate."

Parminder Nagra, who plays Rachita Ray, also spoke about how the show highlights the issue of racism and recounted her own experience. "It's those subtleties that we probably haven't seen much of on TV, I can't think of any examples off the top of my head, I don't think we've seen a lot of what happens day today," she said.

"The other day I went somewhere for work, I'd been there four times and the person still kept misspelling my name. It was just like 'Come on man, again!'

Parminder recalled her own experiences with racism

"Rachita has a moment when her lanyard gets mixed up, and she is given somebody else's. She's like, 'You can see it's not me, if you just looked closely'. I can't think of anywhere we've actually seen that represented on TV."

DI Ray continues on Wednesday 4 May at 9pm on ITV.

