Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly react to Boris Johnson snub live on-air

Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly have reacted to Boris Johnson's snub which he made while appearing on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain.

Viewers were surprised when the Prime Minister asked who longtime television host Lorraine was during his interview with Susanna.

On Wednesday morning, Susanna addressed Boris' comment, saying: "I'm looking forward to talking to Lorraine. I always say there is a Lorraine moment every morning but my goodness, yesterday's Lorraine moment was the one to end all Lorraine moments.

"Still ahead on Good Morning Britain, we will ask Sir Keir Starmer whether he knows who Lorraine Kelly is," she added.

Later on in the programme, Susanna and her co-host Richard Madeley were chatting to Lorraine via video link as she informed viewers what to expect on her upcoming show.

Susanna reacted to Boris' snub on Tuesday's show

Susanna said: "Lorraine, there is always a moment which I call, the Lorraine moment. Yesterday was the Lorraine moment to end all Lorraine moments, wasn't it?"

The 62-year-old replied: "It was very funny. Look, I don't expect people to know who I am, I really, really don't but I just thought that was - Do you not think, Susanna, he thought I was waiting in the wings to jump on him, to interview him because he looked frightened as if I was going to run in? I don't know."

Lorraine has hosted her programme since 2010

The GMB host responded: "I think he thought it was a joke to say that and I think he actually does [know who you are] because otherwise, he's the only person in the country who doesn't know who Lorraine Kelly is."

When asked whether Boris knew who Lorraine was, his official spokesperson said on Tuesday: "The Prime Minister wasn't fully across ITV's daytime line-up this morning, but you'll appreciate he has a number of issues to deal with," according to The Telegraph.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

