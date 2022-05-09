Jennifer Grey reveals Dirty Dancing sequel is 'close' as new director is officially announced Time to reminisce and anticipate

Dirty Dancing fans, rejoice! Years after sequel attempts and rumors, a subsequent film to the 1987 hit is finally official, and well on its way to the big screen.

Deadline reports that the sequel, which will star the one and only Jennifer Grey as she reprises her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman, has found its director.

Jonathan Levine is set to lead the highly anticipated film, having previously worked on Long Shot and 50/50.

Creators revealed they will find a way to honor Patrick's legacy

Jennifer announced on Good Morning America recently that: "Right now, getting as close as we've ever been to – I think it is happening this year, the sequel for Dirty Dancing."

It is expected to go into production this year, with the actress both starring in it as well as taking on the role of executive producer, and will be released in 2024.

While the movie will reportedly include songs from the original, as well as honor the late Patrick Swayze, who played Baby's iconic love interest, it will seemingly leave behind the 1960's essence of the original and instead take place in the 1990's.

Jennifer and Patrick in the 1987 premiere of Dirty Dancing

The sequel will however return to the beloved setting of the Catskills fans grew to know and love, seeing the Houseman family vacationing in Kellerman's Mountain House resort.

Jonathan expressed anticipation over the new concept, explaining that: "Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990's Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to '90s hip-hop."

Jennifer gave a sweet nod to the iconic phrase from the movie, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner" by naming her new memoir Out of the Corner

He also admitted: "While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel."

He thoughtfully expressed: "I can't wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love."

