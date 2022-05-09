Lionel Richie honored with heartfelt tribute on American Idol The Endless Love singer was even given a big cake

Lionel Richie has felt the love of his friends and fans all throughout the past week following his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

However, his biggest celebration came in the form of a live tribute on American Idol, where he was surprised by host Ryan Seacrest and his fellow judges.

Ryan interjected the night of performances by saying: "Right now we want to acknowledge a huge accomplishment by one of our very own."

As music started playing and the audience cheered, a huge cake was brought out shaped like a record player with an actual spinning record.

"Is that a cake?!" Katy Perry incredulously exclaimed, with Ryan responding: "I'm told something on here is not cake, but good luck."

He eventually cut out a slice of the cake and gave Katy a bite as she kept saying: "Feed us," and after she took out a chunk, Luke Bryan hilariously shouted: "I'm not following her!"

Lionel received a surprise and a cake on American Idol

"You are a treasure and a dear friend, we're so happy for you, congratulations," Ryan continued, with Lionel, choked up as he feasted on a mouthful of cake, saying: "Thank you very much! Thank you everybody!"

The All Night Long performer even took to social media with pictures of himself and his jaw-dropping cake, writing: "Feeling the love from my @americanidol family tonight! I'm still trying to figure out which part of this ISNT cake?!"

Lionel joined an illustrious class of 2022 that was being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, including Dolly Parton, Eminem, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon, among others.

After the honor was announced, an emotional Lionel took to social media to share a statement with his followers.

The singer received a coveted spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

He penned: "Being elected to @rockhall is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees!"



