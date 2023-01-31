Jennifer Grey's incredibly rare photo of lookalike daughter Stella delights fans

Jennifer Grey is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but occasionally shares pictures of her family on social media on special occasions.

The Dirty Dancing actress delighted fans with an incredibly rare photo of her daughter Stella when she marked her milestone 21st birthday in December, alongside a heartfelt message.

Alongside a throwback of herself with Stella as a toddler dressed in a cute gingham dress, Jennifer wrote: "Today's my favorite day. This amazing human changed every cell in my body the moment i met her.

"She is my heart. and not just cause she’s funny AF and smaht as a whip, or cause she’s one of the kindest of people, but because she’s so herself. and herself is a marvel to behold.

"Thank you for blessing my life with the light of your beautiful soul. happy birthday, love!!! @stellagregg #21 #twentywonderful."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "She's your twin!" while another wrote: "Baby holding baby," in reference to Jennifer's famous role in Dirty Dancing. A third added: "What a beautiful photo."

Jennifer Grey with daughter Stella as she marked her 21st birthday

Jennifer shares Stella with her ex-husband Clark Gregg, who she was married to between 2001 and 2020.

The pair split after 19 years of marriage, and Jennifer revealed in an emotional Instagram post in July 2021 that they had decided to end their marriage after initially separating back in January 2020.

Jennifer Grey's daughter Stella is the apple of her eye

The actress posted a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Clark, and revealed that they were both "totally crying" as they broke the news to followers.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," she wrote.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised – Jennifer & Clark. P.S totally crying as we post this."

Stella with her famous mom

The pair tied the knot in July 2001, a year after they began dating. Jennifer and Clark are both doting parents to Stella, and while she is quite private, the actress occasionally shares pictures of her daughter on social media.

Stella, meanwhile, has become a star in her own right after appearing in several productions over the years. In 2013 she starred alongside her dad in the comedy Trust Me, and in 2017 she appeared in the television series Marvel's Agent of SHIELD.

