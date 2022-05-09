The Games: Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff's new show The show airs every night this week until Friday

ITV's latest reality sporting show, The Games, sees a host of famous faces go head-to-head in a range of challenges following weeks of intense training.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, the series is a reboot of a programme that first aired on Channel 4 back in 2003.

Kicking off on Monday 9 May, the show will see 12 celebrities compete in a variety of athletic, gymnastic, swimming and cycling events live on ITV across the week. By the end of the show's run, one male contestant and one female contestant will be crowned champions of The Games.

What is The Games?

The Games is a celebrity sporting show which will see six male celebs and six female celebs battle it out in various Olympic-style challenges to be crowned the winners.

As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the contestants' preparation as they're trained by some of the UK’s top coaches. The nightly instalments will follow their gruelling training regime in the lead up to the competition.

Which celebrities are competing in The Games?

Among those hoping to emerge as the show's winners are former Love Island stars Olivia Attwood and Wes Nelson, ex-Strictly professional Kevin Clifton, The Wanted singer Max George, Harry Potter star Josh Herdman and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

12 celebrities will be taking part in the show

Phoebe Brown, an influencer and the daughter of Mel B, will also be taking part, along with footballer and songwriter Chelcee Grimes, model Christine McGuinness and soap stars Colson Smith, Rebecca Sarker and Ryan Thomas.

Who will host The Games?

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and A League of Their Own's Freddie Flintoff will be fronting the show, while former footballer Chris Kamara and sports commentator Simon Brotherton will be acting as commentators, with the latter brought onto the show following Chris' recent apraxia diagnosis.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff front the show

Former footballer and TV presenter Alex Scott will take her position as trackside reporter across the week.

The Games starts on Monday 9 May at 9pm on ITV and airs every night until Friday 13 May.

