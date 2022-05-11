MAFS' Olivia Frazer drops major bombshell about Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud's relationship The star made a controversial claim about the former couple

Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has spoken out about the relationship between Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud, who were paired together on the E4 show but have since split.

Speaking on the Where's Your Head At? podcast recently, the former teaching student claimed that Mitch "never liked" Ella and that she convinced him to stay on the show for "more money".

"Mitch is going to kill me. I love Mitchell, I think he's one of the best men on MAFS, but he never liked Ella," said the 28-year-old.

"It was never a thing for him, and she was like, "The longer we stay on this, the more money we make."'

Olivia, who is currently dating fellow contestant Jackson Lonie, went on to say that Ella seemed to compete with her over the strength of their relationships. "She always had this weird smug smile whenever I spoke to her one-on-one, she always seemed competitive with me over whose relationship was stronger," she said.

Ella was previously coupled with Mitch

While Ella, 27, is now rumoured to be romantically involved with fellow contestant Brent Vitiello, she was initially paired with Mitch and they were one of the first couples to tie the knot during the reality show.

However, the pair decided to go their separate ways after the reunion episode and Ella revealed back in January that she hadn't spoken to her former boyfriend since.

Appearing on NovaFM's radio show, Fitzy and Wippa, she said: "I haven't seen Mitchell since the reunion, He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out.

Olivia is dating Jackson Lonie

"It wasn't straight away. He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out. And it was probably about two months ago. Articles you know, hit the media and then yeah, he sort of just cut me off," she explained, referencing paparazzi photos that showed her hanging out with Brent.

Returning to the radio show earlier this month alongside Brent, Ella revealed that the pair had shared a kiss but aren't "making anything official".

