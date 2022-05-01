MAFS star Carolina Santos takes a swipe at Mel Schilling

Married at First Sight Australia star Carolina Santos has taken a swipe at one of the show's relationship experts, Mel Schilling.

MORE: MAFS star Daniel Holmes takes aim at expert John Aiken after harsh comments

The former contestant was answering questions posed by her fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday when she slighted the dating coach in a video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the latest series?

Carolina encouraged her fans to put questions to her: "Lazy Sunday morning over here," said the 34-year-old. "It's 11:30am and I'm still in bed. But yeh, I'm putting my first question box over here, ask away and I'm going to answer them at some point tonight."

Responding to a question from a fan that read: "Which of the experts is the biggest [expletive]?", Carolina responded: "I'm going to say Mel," followed by a giggle. She then added: "Lol."

MORE: Married At First Sight's Holly Greenstein shows off new boyfriend after heartbreak in series nine

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia set for major shake-up in future series

The comment comes just days after her boyfriend, Daniel Holmes, whom she met on the show, made a veiled dig at another of the show's experts, John Aiken.

Carolina took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to upload a series of photos of him with Carolina, the 31-year-old tagged John's Instagram handle in the first photo.

He also added a short clip from one of the episodes in which John can be seen telling the couple: "Trying to compensate, but failing miserably as a couple."

Daniel captioned the post: "What a ride! Let the next chapter begin."

The couple didn't have the smoothest journey on the E4 reality programme as Daniel and Carolina were both originally coupled with other people. The pair caused quite a stir when they embarked on an affair during the experiment.

Daniel recently took a swipe at John Aiken

While Daniel's relationship with Jessica Seracino fell apart before she departed from the programme, during this time he had been meeting with Carolina on and off camera.

Meanwhile, Carolina was 'married' to Dion Giannarelli, who had no idea that the now-couple were conducting an affair behind his back.

Despite the drama, the couple's relationship has gone from strength to strength with the pair frequently gushing over each other on social media.

Carolina took to Instagram just last week to post a video montage filled with various clips of the couple sharing a few kisses and hugs. She captioned the video: "Luckiest girl feels," while the song You're Still The One by Eddie Tom played over the clip.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.