Are MAFS stars Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello dating? Details here The pair were coupled with other contestants on the show

Married at First Sight Australia stars Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello have been attracting a ton of media attention in recent weeks with many fans wondering whether the pair are romantically involved.

MORE: MAFS star Olivia Frazer reveals her biggest regret from the show

The two former contestants were previously paired with different people during their time on the popular reality show, but are they now dating each other? Read on to find out all the details…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy season nine?

Are MAFS' Ella and Brent dating?

Following weeks of rumours, Ella and Brent have finally revealed that their friendship has taken a romantic turn and that the pair have shared a kiss.

The contestants were quizzed about their potential romance during an appearance on Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa on Monday.

"We have kissed, guys," said Brent, before Ella revealed that she was the one to initiate the moment: "I did. I just grabbed his face."

MORE: MAFS star Carolina Santos takes a swipe at Mel Schilling

MORE: Married At First Sight's Holly Greenstein shows off new boyfriend after heartbreak in series nine

Brent continued: "It just happened. But to be fair, I'm sure there were many more times that we wanted to, except I did get a little crook and I wouldn't have kissed me either seeing the state I was in for a bit."

Ella recently confirmed that she and Brent have kissed

When asked by radio host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald if the couple were officially together, Ella replied: "Well, what I think is before anything, there has to be friendship. And right now we are really getting to know each other on those really deep levels, so I think that it."

Co-host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli then cut in, asking: "So are you together or not?"

Brent clarified that the pair weren't "making anything official" before adding: "I think that's where it creates tension and pressure.

"I think if it's going to be official, it'll just happen on its own organically," said the 34-year-old.

MORE: Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer shares cryptic post following dramatic finale

The news of the pair's smooch comes just a month after Ella insisted that she and Brent were "just friends" and were enjoying spending "good quality time together".

"I think Brent is gorgeous. Totally attracted to him. But my headspace is like - I'm still healing, hurting, and thinking about Mitch [Eynaud] and Tamara [Djordjevic] still [expletive] me off," the 27-year-old said while appearing on an episode of The Handbags podcast.

What happened to Ella and Mitch?

Long before her kiss with Brent, Ella was in a relationship with Mitch Eynaud, 26. The couple were one of the first to tie the knot on the reality show but decided to go their separate ways after the reunion episode.

Appearing on Fitzy and Wippa back in January, Ella revealed that she hadn't been in contact with Mitch since the programme's final episode.

Ella and Mitch tied the knot during the experiment

"I haven't seen Mitchell since the reunion," she said. "He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out.

"It wasn't straight away. He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out. And it was probably about two months ago. Articles you know, hit the media and then yeah, he sort of just cut me off," she explained, referencing paparazzi photos that showed her hanging out with Brent.

Since then, rumours have emerged in the media about an alleged relationship between Mitch and one of the other brides in the series, Tamara Djordjevic. Rumours suggested that the pair may have even been involved with each other before filming for season nine began.

What happened to Brent and Tamara?

Brent and his former partner Tamara Djordjevic endured a tumultuous journey during their time on the reality programme. Tensions came to a head during the final vows when the couple decided to go their separate ways.

"You don't have any real loyalty to anyone. And I realised you lack all the qualities I'm looking for in a partner," Brent told Tamara.

Brent and Tamara were previously paired together

After the episode aired, Tamara spoke to 9Now: "Brent, I guess he wanted to have his say, have the last word, carry on like a child, throw his cards on the ground and pretty much just a '[expletive] you.'

"If that's what he needs to do, and that's what he feels is necessary then good on him. I was fine with it," she added.

Tamara went on to appear on Hit Hobart's radio show, Jimmy and Nath, where she was asked if she regretted signing up for the show. "In short, yeah, probably," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.