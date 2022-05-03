MAFS star Olivia Frazer reveals her biggest regret from the show The star is dating Jackson Lonie

Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has revealed her biggest regret after appearing on the ninth series of the reality show.

Taking to her Instagram stories to answer questions from fans, the 28-year-old admitted that she wished she had left the show sooner.

"I have a lot of regrets from MAFS," she explained. "My biggest one is not leaving when I felt unsafe but for everything I did wrong I apologised, you guys just didn't get to see it."

Olivia ended up being one of the most talked about contestants on the show due to her rivalry with fellow star Domenica Calarco.

However, during her Q&A with fans on her Instagram story, she claimed that her appearances were edited to show a more "unpleasant" side of herself.

Olivia revealed her biggest regret from the show

When asked by a fan, "Do you think you were edited in MAFS to only show an unpleasant side of yourself?" Olivia responded: "100 per cent.

"I do absolutely take accountability for everything that I've said. I always have, I always did. You guys just never got to see it.

"Let's just say, I'm friends with most of the cast still. So there's no way if I was as awful as I look on TV that I would walk away with so many friends and the love of my life. Jackson [Lonie] wouldn't put up with that [expletive]," she added.

Olivia posted a sweet snap of the couple to Instagram

Olivia recently confirmed that she and her husband on the show, Jackson, are stronger than ever following the series finale. The teaching student posted a sweet selfie of the pair as they enjoyed a date away from the cameras. "Our first off-camera date," she captioned the post.

The couple were also pictured by paparazzi in Sydney back in April as they shopped for wedding rings, which sparked engagement rumours. However, fans were quick to claim that the photos were staged.

