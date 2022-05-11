Rachel Riley raises eyebrows with latest tweet after Anne Robinson's Countdown exit Colin Murray has stepped in as temporary host

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley has raised eyebrows after appearing to make a sly dig at Anne Robinson on Twitter. Last week, it was announced that Colin Murray would be stepping in as Anne's temporary replacement as host.

The veteran presenter surprised fans when she announced she was quitting the Channel 4 series after just one year at the helm. Rachel replied to a fan who praised Colin for taking over the show until November.

"Wow hope he stays forever. He has great charisma and is such a lovely bloke. Well done Colin can't wait," the message read. "Come on @C4Countdown keep him permanently."

In agreement, Rachel replied: "Such a lovely reaction to Colin being back, a pretty universal sentiment!"

Her followers were also quick to respond, with one writing: "When he stood in for Nick Hewer, I thought he was great. He made the programmes really enjoyable for me. I hope he gets the job permanently- if he wants it!"

Another said: "Hear hear! I thought he created such a cheerful and fun atmosphere last time he was there, and he did a great job as host. I can’t speak highly enough of him."

Rachel is the celebrity mathematician on Countdown

Former host Nick Hewer also voiced his thoughts, tweeting: "Colin, I'm truly delighted for you - a true fan of the show and a great presenter. I sense that this time, it's permanent and you'll be in that seat for years to come. Congratulations."

Last week, Anne - who was the sixth host of the Channel 4 quiz show – confirmed her departure, telling Daily Mail: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for.

"Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins. I hope too I've encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks."

