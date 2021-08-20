Rachel Riley celebrates amazing news ahead of welcoming second baby Congratulations are in order for the Countdown star!

Rachel Riley has plenty to smile about after celebrating a remarkable milestone with Countdown. The 35-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev, has just filmed her 3000th episode - much to the delight of her fans!

Taking to Twitter to share a fan's message, the celebrity mathematician wrote: "Today I had a big surprise in studio, complete with my favourite of surprise guests! I'll always be the new girl but who can believe it’s been 3000 shows already! Thanks Countdown family."

Last month, Rachel was spotted leaving the studio with a large bouquet of colourful flowers – and the episode recorded from that day is expected to hit our screens in coming weeks.

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "This is so cute! Congratulations 3000 episodes! I love that Susie [Dent] looks very confused at a photo being taken, just popping her head out!" Another stated: "What a lovely surprise. Here's to the next 3000 and beyond."

Rachel is known for being the maths whizz on Channel 4's iconic game show. She initially considered a career in marketing, before her mother encouraged her to audition for the daytime series.

The TV star joined Countdown in 2008

When Countdown's original 'human calculator' Carol Vorderman retired from her role in 2008 after 26 years, Channel 4 began searching for an unknown host to replace her. Rachel, then 22, beat 1,000 other applicants to win the coveted role as resident maths guru.

She also met future husband Pasha during the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019, and then became first-time parents in December of that year. This autumn, the couple are set to welcome their second child.

Pasha and Rachel are due to welcome their second child soon

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late. "We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she said.

"I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely."

