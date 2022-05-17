The Time Traveler's Wife viewers all saying the same thing about new drama series Rose Leslie and Theo James star in the series

The highly anticipated new series, The Time Traveler's Wife, finally landed on our screens this week and viewers are all saying the same thing about the drama.

Sanditon actor Theo James and Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie play husband and wife Henry DeTamble and Clare Anne Abshire in the show, which is an adaptation of the much-loved Audrey Niffenegger novel.

While many viewers are enjoying the series so far, some have been left feeling slightly uneasy with one aspect of the plot.

In the show, 31-year-old Henry is a time traveler who drifts uncontrollably back and forth through time. He first meets his future wife, Clare, when she is in her twenties, but then begins to travel back to different points in her life.

From Clare's perspective, she first meets Henry when she is six years old and he is in his thirties. He first appears in front of her naked, as when he travels he takes nothing with him, and Clare gives him some clothes to wear.

Viewers felt one aspect of the plot was "creepy"

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on this particular moment, with one person writing: "The actors are amazing I still can't get over the fact that he meets her as child, anyone explain why it's not creepy," while another added: "You know what no. There's no way to not make this creepy if they ever interact with her being a child. Like at most have him see her without her knowing like idk at a mall or whatever."

A third viewer commented: "Not The Time Traveler's wife openly joking about how creepy and grooming the story could very easily be!"

However, other fans rushed to the show's defence, with one viewer explaining the nature of the protagonists' relationship: "For everyone who watches #TimeTravelersWife and doesn't understand the relationship of Young Clare and Old Henry and say this is grooming: Henry first meet Clare when SHE is 20. Clare first meet Henry when SHE is 6. In all the meetings for the next 14 years he is married with future Clare."

Fans praised the new series

Many viewers remained unbothered by that particular storyline and took to Twitter to praise the series, with one person writing: "The Time Traveler's Wife is one of my all-time favourite books, and the new @hbomax series is wonderful. The first episode is beautiful, well-crafted, and true to the book. I can't wait for more."

Some even compared the new show to the 2009 film, which starred Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. One person wrote: "#TimeTravelersWife only 20 minutes in, already 100% better than the movie," while another added: "I always loved the movie. But the show is giving all those feels the very first episode. This expansion was everything I didn’t know I needed."

