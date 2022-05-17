Downton Abbey's Allen Leech reveals gender of second child in most adorable way The couple already share a baby girl

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech has announced the gender of his second child with his wife Jessica Blair Herman in the most adorable way.

MORE: Downton Abbey star shares gorgeous never-before-seen wedding snap for this special reason

The actor revealed that he and Jessica are having a baby girl while attending the New York premiere for the Downton Abbey film sequel, A New Era, on Sunday by wearing pink on the red carpet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Cast reminisce on 12 years in the franchise at premiere of A New Era

Allen, 40, looked dapper in a pale pink suit paired with a brown pair of trousers, while his wife was gleaming in a sparkly pink gown.

While the star didn't explicitly state that he is expecting a baby girl, he teased: "If you can see what myself and my wife are wearing, you have a clue."

He then went on to say: "I'll be well outnumbered," before adding that the new arrival is due in "late September, early October".

Exclusive: Inside Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman's star-studded wedding

MORE: The Downton Abbey children are all grown up! See the photo

The Irish star married his American actress wife in a beautiful outdoor wedding in 2019 while surrounded by major celebs, including several Downton Abbey actors as well as his Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton.

Allen announced his baby's gender by wearing pink

At the time, he told HELLO! that his big day was made all the more special thanks to his guests. "The people I work with on that show are like family, and the messages and congratulations were so heartfelt and numerous.

"At the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding Michelle gave a surprise speech, which was a message from Hugh Bonneville [Allen's on-screen father-in-law], who unfortunately couldn't make it over for the wedding," he added.

The actor plays Tom Branson in the beloved period drama

"It was so heartfelt and beautiful, giving advice for having me as a son-in-law, which had everyone laughing."

The following year, the couple welcomed their first baby girl.

Allen reprised his role as Tom Branson for the period drama's second outing on the big screen, which premiered in the UK in April this year. For those who have yet to catch the new film, it sees the Crawley family journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess' newly inherited villa.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.