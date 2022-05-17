9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds shares behind the scenes season five finale pictures Did you watch the finale?

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds has shared a series of wonderful behind-the-scenes pictures of the season five finale.

The pictures were all taken during filming of the vow renewal ceremony between Hen Wilson and her wife Karen, with Aisha's first snap showing "genuine joy" between herself and Ryan Guzman, the pair wearing big smiles and laughing.

In another Aisha was bent backwards in laughter with Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi, while she also shared a picture of "Hen's bridesmen"; a selfie with the three actors.

"My favorite new 9-1-1 sibling… always wanted a sister," Aisha then captioned a picture with newcomer Arielle Kebbel who plays firefighter Lucy Donato, as well as pictures of Oliver with Angela Bassett, and Tracie Thoms who plays Karen.

The season finale was the number one rated show on network television on Monday night and preliminary figures show it was watched by 5.31 million viewers live.

9-1-1 was officially renewed for a sixth season just hours before the finale aired.

Aisha shared these adorable pictures with her castmates

the show is consistently the top-rated series in key demographics, and was named the fourth highest-rated scripted series of the 2021-2022 television series.

The season has been a rollercoaster but it came to a close with the 118 all in a good place.

The finale saw Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) come close to the brink of drinking again - before Eddie Diaz interrupted him for a heart to heart.

The pictures were taken during the filming of the vow renewal

Elsewhere, Evan 'Buck' Buckley realized the differences between him and girlfriend Tayor Kelly were too great to overcome, and Hen and Karen renewed their vows.

"For season six we want to go back to basics, which is a little of what we did in the back half of season five. We want to have more fun with the characters - we didn't get to really do that this year," executive producer Kristen Reidel told HELLO!

Aisha also welcomed Arielle into the show, calling her a 'sister'

"Also, I think I'd like to see us mixing it up and not alway having Hen and Chimney together," she added.

"Let's do some stories with Chimney and Eddie! That's the hope for next season to just mix it up, and have fun with our people."

9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu

