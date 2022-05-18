MAFS star Dion Giannarelli finds love following split from Carolina Santos The pair broke up after Carolina's affair with Daniel

Married At First Sight Australia star Dion Giannarelli has revealed that he has "found love" following his dramatic break-up from Carolina Santos on the show.

The new relationship comes after his 'wife' on the E4 programme conducted an affair with fellow contestant Daniel Holmes behind his back.

Dion revealed the news to Australian newspaper, Gold Coast Bulletin. "I can confirm I've found love right here on the Gold Coast and I'm very happy," he said, while keeping the identity of his new romantic partner under wraps.

As for Carolina and Daniel, the couple still appear to be going strong and have spoken out about their relationship since leaving the show.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle in an interview earlier this month, the pair claimed that the producers of the reality show encouraged them to get together. "They told us like, 'You guys are doing the right thing! Jess left! Dion's an idiot! You are doing the right thing!'" Daniel revealed. "Everything bad you do they're like, 'Oh you're doing perfect!' They make you think that you're doing the right thing."

Dion has found love since his split from Carolina

Carolina added: "Yeah that's their way to trick you into things. Just whatever feeling you're having, even if it's a negative thought, they always validate it like, 'Yeah, you're so right!'"

The pair got together after Daniel's partner, Jessica Seracino, decided to leave the show, while Carolina was still 'married' to Dion.

According to Daniel, the pair were not allowed to engage with each other without being in the presence of a producer or rolling cameras, but admitted that the couple enjoyed plenty of off-camera dates.

Carolina is dating fellow contestant Daniel

"I was like, I actually really like this chick, so if I tried to build a connection with her based on just what the producers dictate, it's probably never going to happen. So I've got to put some work in behind the scenes," he said.

Married At First Sight Australia season nine is available to stream on E4.

