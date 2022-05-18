Suranne Jones' next major project after Gentleman Jack revealed The actress has a busy year ahead of her!

Suranne Jones recently wowed fans with the second season of Gentleman Jack, but it seems the actress has a busy schedule ahead of her as her next big project has been revealed – and it sounds amazing!

It's been announced that the Doctor Foster star, 43, will be leading the cast for a modern adaptation of the classic Charles Dicken's novel, A Christmas Carol.

The series, set to launch at the end of the year - no doubt in time for the festive period - is titled Christmas Carole and sees Suranne play Carole Mackay, a successful business owner who runs an online company selling festive-themed goods.

The show follows a similar plot to the tale, with of course an Ebenezer Scrooge twist, in that Carole has become selfish and cruel off the back of her lucrative career. Suddenly, her past, present and future confronts her in the form of three spirits, to teach her what really matters when it comes to Christmas.

Suranne Jones as Anne in Gentleman Jack

Suranne's clearly got a busy year ahead of her following the news that her BBC drama, Vigil, has been renewed for a second season.

"In 2021, Vigil was the UK's most-watched new drama launch in three years (since Bodyguard in 2018)," said the BBC in a statement, adding: "[It] attracted an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30-days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6m viewers (30-days).

Suranne will also return for Vigil's new series

"Vigil will return for a second series and will be set and filmed in Scotland again." The submarine drama saw the actress play DS Amy Silva tasked with solving a murder on board HMS Vigil. We're hoping that Suranne will have another juicy criminal case to solve.

Christmas Carol will launch on Sky as one of their 200 original shows coming to screens this year, including comedy Romantic Getaway, starring Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan and season two of I Hate Suzie, featuring Billie Piper.

