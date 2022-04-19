Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones opens up about close bond with co-star Sophie Rundle also appears in the BBC drama

Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones has opened up about the close bond she has with co-star Sophie Rundle. The actor, who portrays the leading role of Anne Lister, was appearing on Tuesday's edition of Lorraine alongside her on-screen love interest, when she gave a glimpse into their friendship while filming scenes for the second season.

The comment came when Suranne was discussing how she gets into character ahead of shooting scenes, telling host Lorraine Kelly: "[The character] builds throughout the day.

WATCH: Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle behind the scenes on Gentleman Jack

"We have a really good chat in makeup, we put the world to rights and stay there far too long then we get dragged out like, 'No really, you've got to get to set' and then something happens where I do become her."

Sophie later interjected: "We did become a bit like an old married couple towards the end!" prompting Suranne to tell a story from on set: "We spent a lot of time in bed like two Nanas ordering brews from the crew and buying a lot of buying PJs. I think because it was Covid times, we were tired and we were like, 'What shall we buy, because we're not going anywhere! Pyjamas?'"

The actors are clearly firm friends in real life

Sophie then added further: "We were like 'We deserve another present today' we were a bad influence on each other!"

Meanwhile, the pair have reunited on screen for new episodes of the period drama, which sees the two actors play Anne Lister and Ann Walker who are in a relationship.

Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker in the show

Gemma Whelan and Lydia Leonard have also returned as Marian Lister and Mariana Lawton, while Gemma Jones and Timothy West are back to play Aunt Anne and Jeremy Lister.

The new season also welcomes guest star Joanna Scanlan, who recently won a BAFTA for her performance in drama film After Love. The Thick of It star has joined the cast to play Anne Lister's outrageous former lover Isabella 'Tib' Norcliffe.

