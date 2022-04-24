Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones' house is full of character – take a peek The actress lives in North London with her family

Like many of us, Suranne Jones has been working from home more during the coronavirus pandemic, including conducting the press day for the latest series of Gentleman Jack from her family home.

The former Coronation Street star lives in North London with her husband Laurence Akers and their son, and regularly shares glimpses at their beautiful property on Instagram, which has plenty of character thanks to bold colour pops and striking artwork.

WATCH: Suranne Jones shares behind-the-scenes look at Gentleman Jack

When she was conducting interviews from home recently, Suranne showcased her luxurious living room, which is decorated in rich green hues and has a dark green velvet sofa offset by bold yellow cushions.

With gold-framed artwork on the walls, shutter blinds at the window and metallic lamps and plants on display, it looks like the ideal spot to relax.

Suranne Jones revealed a peek inside her stylish green living room

In other areas of the house, Suranne and her husband have favoured light white walls, but have still added splashes of colour through furnishings and accessories. A pink velvet bench and multi-coloured print brighten up one minimal room, while a grey carpet runner and more wall art ensure even the staircase is finished to perfection.

Suranne lives in London with her husband and son

The kitchen, meanwhile, features exposed brick walls and dark grey cabinets with crisp white worktops. However, Suranne has added red accents with her kitchenware and appliances, including a red Smeg coffee machine and toaster, and matching Le Creuset casserole dish.

Suranne's kitchen features bold colour pops

The red colour pops continue into Suranne's dining room, which features a framed print reading 'Love' hanging on the wall. A long wooden dining table with benches and fluffy sheepskin throws is the ideal spot for entertaining, with a photo shared by the actress at Christmas showing that she had styled the space with red heart-shaped candlesticks, festive placemats and a star decoration in the window.

The actress showcased her dining room at Christmas

