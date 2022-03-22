Shaun Evans and Suranne Jones' drama Vigil to return for series two This is so exciting!

BBC's submarine drama Vigil was one of the biggest shows on TV in 2021 – so fans will be delighted to hear that the gripping series is returning for a season two!

In a statement, the broadcaster confirmed that the Suranne Jones and Shaun Evans' fronted drama would be coming back for more episodes after the huge success of the first series.

"In 2021, Vigil was the UK's most-watched new drama launch in three years (since Bodyguard in 2018)," said the BBC, adding: "[It] attracted an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30-days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6m viewers (30-days).

"Vigil will return for a second series and will be set and filmed in Scotland again."

The submarine drama saw the Doctor Foster actress play DS Amy Silva tasked with solving a murder on board HMS Vigil, and given she's the lead detective, we're hoping that Suranne will reprise her role in the new series.

Shaun Evans played coxswain Elliot Glover in Vigil

Endeavour star Shaun played coxswain Elliot Glover, who was poisoned towards the end of series one, but reunited with his family in hospital at the end. It's not yet known whether Shaun will be back for series two. Fingers crossed!

Series one opened with the sudden death of Craig Burke, played by Line of Duty's Martin Compston, an officer onboard Vigil. Soon, his death becomes a murder investigation, but more complications involving the Navy and the British security services come to light.

Suranne Jones as DS Amy Silva

Suranne opened up about her time filming for Vigil, and it seems it wasn't all smooth sailing! The star explained how the stunts resulted in a few nasty injuries. "I got whiplash, I put my back out a couple of times... I was covered in bruises. Everytime I went home my husband was like, 'What the hell have they done to you now?'"

She added: "It was fun to do and I watch the finished series and go, 'Oh, Amy's great!' But I was hobbling home and having Epsom salt baths during filming!"

