Kevin Clifton thrills fans after revealing new Strictly Ballroom role He will be reuniting with fellow former Strictly star Maisie Smith

Kevin Clifton has announced some very exciting news – and we can't wait to see him in action! The former Strictly Come Dancing pro has revealed that he will be taking part in Strictly Ballroom: the musical – and he is set to be joined by fellow Strictly star, Maisie Smith!

He said a snap of himself with Maisie, writing: "Scott & Fran @maisiesmithofficial @strictlyballroomtouruk Www.strictlyballroomtour.co.uk #StrictlyBallroom." The show's official account added: "We are delighted to announce that the FABULOUS @maisiesmithofficial will be making her musical theatre debut as ‘Fran’ alongside @keviclifton in our UK & Ireland tour from September. Tickets are available now - you don’t want to miss out!"

WATCH: Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith are starring in a new musical

Maisie shared the news on Instagram Stories, saying: "Waltzing through the UK and Ireland as Fra with the fabulous @kevinclifton from September."

Fans were thrilled with the news, with Catherine Tyldesley saying: " Stop it!!!! Omg!!! This has made my day!!! Wahoooooo!!!!" Another fan added: "You are like a machine, one show after another. Hope we can come see you in this one. Good luck," while a third person added: "Great stuff - Maisie's so terrific."

Kevin and Maisie are set to star!

They won't be the only Strictly almni in the project, as Craig Revel Horwood is also set to direct! So what is the show about? The story follows an arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings.

The synopsis reads: "When his radical and daring dance style sees him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran. Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover that to win, your steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom!"

