Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton left his followers in shock on Wednesday after he shared a very revealing photo from his upcoming stint on ITV's The Games.

The professional dancer, who left the show in early 2020 after lifting the Glitterball trophy in 2019 with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley, is taking part in the brand new celebrity sporting show and couldn't resist sharing a photo of his practice at the swimming pool.

Posting on Instagram, Kevin could be seen in swimming trunks in the very revealing photo as he posed in the changing rooms and by the diving board.

Kevin's followers were seriously impressed with his trim physique and many on his fellow Strictly dancers were quick to heap compliments on the star. Neil Jones wrote: "See that's the body all Strictly fans wanted to see all these years."

Graziano Di Prima said: "Looking good mate!!" as Katya Jones added: "Come on Kev!!!!". Meanwhile, Kevin's girlfriend Stacey had a hilarious reaction as she wrote in a comment: "Tom [Daley] is SHAKING," followed by two budgie emojis and a red love-heart.

Kevin shared a number of photos from his time on the show

The Games will see the ballroom professional compete with 11 other celebrities all hoping to impress judges, sports professionals and viewers at home with their newly acquired skills.

The synopsis reads: "The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

The Strictly star wowed fans with his physique

"As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK's top coaches. Following their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition, as they aim to reach their peak physical condition."

Other famous faces joining the show, which is presented by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, include Olivia Atwood, Phoenix Brown, Max George, Chelcee Grimes, Josh Herman, Christine McGuinness, Colson Smith, Lucrezia Millarini, Wes Nelson, Rebecca Sarker and Ryan Thomas.

