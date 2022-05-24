Strictly Come Dancing 2022 rumoured contestants so far Who will be taking part in the dancing competition this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 might be a few months away, but with the recent announcement that the judges and presenters will be returning for the upcoming season, along with the sad news that Bruno Tonioli and Aljaz Skorjanec will be bowing out of the show - there is clearly plenty going on behind the scenes.

The most important part of the show is, of course, the group of celebrity contestants, so who will we be seeing make moves on the show this year? Check out the rumoured contestants so far…

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett opened up about potentially taking part to HELLO!, saying: "Strictly would be awesome. I would absolutely love that. I haven't danced for maybe 15 years so I don't know if that means I have a bit of an advantage, but I would love it. If not, just for the glitz and glamour of it all. I absolutely love all the outfits. I always watch it and I just think they look like they're having such a good time. I love shows that the whole family can watch because I think they are a bit of a rarity now."

Scarlett Moffatt opened up about her love of dance

Adam Thomas

The former Emmerdale star was reportedly the first contestant signed for the new series - but it looks like it is not to be, as Adam took to his Instagram Stories to deny any involvement. Who knows though, he could be misleading us to keep it a surprise! We’ll have to wait to find out.

We hope he's bluffing!

Louis Theroux

Louis previously said that he’d be keen to take part on Strictly, and as such our hearts are set on him taking to the dance floor. Speaking about the show to Radio Times, he said: "I like to think I’m a good dancer. I know I’ve had too many drinks when I’m in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker - often hip-hop - and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins. And that’s where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly [Come Dancing]."

Will he dance to his viral TikTok rap song?

Josephine Jobert

Now that Josephine has left Death in Paradise, could she follow in her co-star Danny John-Jules’ footsteps with a spot of dancing? She previously joked about taking part in the competition with fellow actor Tahj Miles, saying: "We should do it together, we'd win it together!" However, she later answered a fan’s question about whether she was taking part, joking: "Well… I have to say that Google knows things about me that I don't even know about myself. It's interesting!"

From detective to dancer?!

Andrew Garfield

Believe it or not, the 2022 series could involve a big A-lister. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has admitted that it is on his "bucket list" to take part. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, he said: "It’s hard to confess this, but I would absolutely love to do Strictly. I would absolutely love it. It's on the bucket list… If I win the Oscar, then I’ll come and do it." Since he hasn’t won an Oscar just yet, maybe we’ll have to wait for 2023, or 2024…

The show is on Andrew's bucket list...

Ben Shephard

The Good Morning Britain star has previously said he would "love" to take part in the competition - and he certainly wouldn’t be the first of his colleagues to try on their dancing shoes - as he would be following the likes of Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh. We want to see him on the dance floor!

How has Ben not taken part yet?

Ralf Little

Ralf could have finished filming his latest season of Death in Paradise by the time Strictly stars - and he has said "never say never" to taking part! Speaking to HELLO! he revealed he'd like to take part to "learn a new skill".

"I think that it's very easy to be dismissive of things," he explained. "I think, people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there's something really rewarding about that. I've been asked to do all of the [reality shows] every year. Would I consider doing it? Never say never!"

Dancing in Paradise!

Eddie the Eagle

The famous ski jumper revealed that he has been invited to do it previously, but had been too busy. Could this year be his year? He previously told Radio Times: "They asked me a few years ago. The film had just been out a year or two and I'd been very, very busy for the last five years off the back of the film. Two months before they're due to start filming, my diary is completely full and I can't cancel everything to be able to do the show. So as much as I would love to do Strictly, they've just got to time it right and make sure that my diary is free."

It sounds like Eddie would love to do it

Tom Malone Jr

The Gogglebox star has said how much he’d like to take part in the show - although he might have an unfair advantage as a choreographer! He said: "If the opportunity came up to go on Strictly as a contestant, I've never done Ballroom in my life, so it'd be interesting to see how as someone who breaks, I'm used to dancing upside down, how those two worlds could come together."

Could Tom appear on the show?

