Tess Daly surprises fans with announcement as Strictly Come Dancing judges are confirmed

Tess Daly announced that she has recently joined TikTok as she took to her Instagram stories on Thursday evening.

The 53-year-old shared a snippet of her first post on the short videos social media platform looking glam in a series of show-stopping outfits.

The Strictly presenter shared her grueling workout

She captioned the post: "My daughter will probably be mortified but I've joined TikTok. Head on over to my stories or click the link in my bio to find my account."

Fans lauded Tess's revelation, with one commenting: "Ha! Awesome. Good for you! I can barely manage Instagram let alone try TikTok."

Tess will be hosting the 20th series alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman

Another added: "Welcome to TikTok Tess, can't wait to make lots of special memories at Strictly Come Dancing."

The mum-of-two was quick to post a second video showing her workout routine with the caption, "Tess (workouts) Daly…she wishes."

Decked out in sports gear, the presenter smashed her way through a series of exercises ranging from skipping to side squats and weights.

The revelation comes ahead of the hotly anticipated Strictly launch which will air later this year.

Having co-hosted the series alongside Claudia Winkleman since 2014, the pair are expected to reprise their roles for the 20th series.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

In other Strictly news, Bruno Tonioli also announced on Thursday that he was quitting the show for good.

The effervescent judge is set to be replaced by former professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

Speaking of his latest career move, Anton said: "Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I'm utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge."

Regular judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be joining Anton on the judging panel this year.

We can't wait to see which celebrities will be battling it out on the dancefloor in a bid to take home the glitterball trophy.

