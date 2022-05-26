NCIS boss opens up about Michael Weatherly comeback - and fans will be delighted We miss DiNizzo!

NCIS fans were left devastated back in 2016 when fan favourite Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly, decided it was time to move on and hung up his gear for a final time.

But could he soon be returning to the show? Now that his CBS legal drama Bull, has wrapped for good, it certainly seems possible - and fans will be pleased to hear that NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder is on board with the idea.

WATCH: Mark Harmon opens up about his NCIS family

In a recent interview with TV Insider, he was full of enthusiasm when asked about a DiNizzo comeback. He said: "I absolutely would love to do something like that. That's going to depend on Michael Weatherly.

"He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right," he continued, adding that if it does happen, it won't be anytime soon.

As he explained: "The last conversation I had with him was that he's going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID."

Michael played DiNizzo on the show between seasons one and 13

However, he left things on a positive note, adding: "I can say that I consider him a friend, so it's not a difficult conversation to have with him. It's just a question of whether or not it works out."

As fans will remember, Michael bowed out of the long-running naval drama back in 2016 after 13 seasons on the show. Later that same year, he landed the lead role on Bull, which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil. The show was axed earlier this year after six seasons, with the finale set to air on Thursday 26 May 2022.

However, in recent months the actor has repeatedly sent NCIS fans into a tailspin by sharing throwback photos of his time on the show alongside cryptic captions, sparking hope that he could reprise his role.

