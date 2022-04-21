Wilmer Valderrama shares cryptic post with fans amid NCIS exit rumours The actor has been playing Nicholas Torres on the show for eight years

Wilmer Valderrama has shared a cryptic post with fans as the rumours about his exit from NCIS continue.

MORE: NCIS fans all asking the same question as show's future revealed

The 41-year-old actor, who has been playing Nicholas Torres on the CBS show since 2016, shared a post-workout snap of himself in the gym accompanied by some inspirational - albeit leading - words.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Could Wilmer's character Torres follow in Gibbs' footsteps and soon hang up his gear?

"I mean it… I won't quit till the job is done #MyHourADay #KoneInspo," he captioned the snap, which immediately got the attention of fans of the CBS naval drama.

MORE: NCIS stars' children: Mark Harmon, LL Cool J, Wilmer Valderrama and more

MORE: Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

Taking to the comment section, one commented in response: "Can you not quit until the show ends? My heart can't handle any more heartbreaking departures." Another added: "Good job the other night. My husband thinks you are leaving the show for some reason. I hope not."

Wilmer accompanied the cryptic caption with a gym selfie

A third chimed in: "Is this your way of putting those rumours to bed? I sure hope you're not leaving #NCIS the show wouldn't be the same without you."

The actor has been playing Nicholas Torres on the show for eight years

Fans have been speculating in recent months whether the actor could soon be calling it a day like his recently departed co-stars Mark Harmon and Emily Wickersham. Not only has his character in the show revealed that he doesn't feel at home on the team anymore, but off-screen, Wilmer has a number of exciting new projects lined up.

MORE: NCIS: Sydney - everything we know about the Australian-set spinoff so far

Last year it was announced that the star had scored himself several exciting roles away from NCIS, leaving many fans wondering what it means for his future on the long-running series. He is set to produce a brand new TV series titled Mexican Beverly Hills and will also be starring as Zorro in a live-action remake of the series for Disney.

However, NCIS fans should rest easy for now. Until we hear anything concrete from Wilmer himself or other sources, we can expect to see him continue to appear on the show throughout the rest of season 19 and beyond.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.