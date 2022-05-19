Chicago Fire, The Rookie and Grey's Anatomy: What shows have the networks renewed or canceled? We've gathered together all the shows across the five TV networks - FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW

It's that time of year again, when we wait with baited breath to hear which of our favorite television dramas, comedies and reality shows have been renewed, canceled or waiting in purgatory.

While some shows have been renewed for multiple seasons (FBI we're looking at you), others' future are still up in the air and some, sadly, have had their hopes of future seasons dashed. To make things easier, we've gathered together all the shows across the five TV networks - FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW - to give you the lowdown on what's happening in fall 2022…

WATCH: The Rookie is returning for another season

ABC

A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 5

America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed for Season 33

American Idol: Renewed for Season 6

Abbott Elementary: Renewed for Season 2

Big Sky: Renewed for Season 3

Black-ish: Final season currently airing

The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 27

The Conners: Renewed for Season 5

The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 10

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 6

Grey's Anatomy: Renewed for Season 19

Home Economics: Renewed for Season 3

Promised Land: Canceled

Queens: Canceled

The Rookie: Renewed for Season 5

Station 19: Renewed for Season 6

Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 14

The Wonder Years: Renewed for Season 2

CBS

All Rise: season 3 moved to OWN

B Positive: Canceled

Blood & Treasure: TBC

Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 13

Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 4

Bull: Canceled

Clarice: TBC

CSI: Vegas: Renewed for Season 2

The Equalizer: TBC

FBI: Renewed for Season 5 and 6

FBI: International: Renewed for Season 2 and 3

FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 4 and 5

Ghosts: Renewed for Season 2

Good Sam: TBC

Magnum P.I.: TBC

NCIS: Renewed for Season 20

NCIS: Hawai'i: Renewed for season 2

NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 14

The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 5

SEAL Team: Moving to Paramount Plus

S.W.A.T.: TBC

United States of Al: Canceled

Young Sheldon: Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7

The CW

4400: Canceled

All American: Renewed for Season 5

All American: Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2

Batwoman: Canceled

Charmed: Canceled

Dynasty: Canceled

The Flash: Renewed for Season 9

In the Dark: Canceled

Kung Fu: Renewed for Season 3

Legacies: Canceled

Legends of Tomorrow: Season 8 TBD

Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 4

Naomi: Canceled

The Republic of Sarah: Canceled

Riverdale: Renewed for Season 7

Roswell, New Mexico: Canceled

Stargirl: Season 3 premiere date TBD

Superman & Lois: Renewed for Season 3

Walker: Renewed for Season 3

FOX

9-1-1: Renewed for Season 6

9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 4

The Big Leap: Canceled

Bob's Burgers: Renewed for Season 13

Call Me Kat: Renewed for Season 3

The Cleaning Lady: Renewed for Season 2

Duncanville: TBC

Family Guy: Renewed for Season 21

Fantasy Island: Renewed for Season 2

The Great North: Renewed for Season 3

Our Kind of People: Canceled

Pivoting: Canceled

The Resident: Renewed for Season 6

The Simpsons: Renewed for Season 34

Welcome to Flatch: Renewed for Season 2

NBC

American Auto: Renewed for Season 2

The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 10

Chicago Fire: Renewed for Season 11

Chicago Med: Renewed for Season 8

Chicago PD: Renewed for Season 10

The Endgame: Canceled

Grand Crew: Renewed for Season 2

Kenan: Canceled

La Brea: Renewed for Season 2

Law & Order: Renewed for Season 22

Law & Order: SVU: Renewed for Season 24

Manifest: Season 4 moved to Netflix

Mr Mayor: Canceled

New Amsterdam: Renewed for Season 5

Ordinary Joe: Canceled

This Is Us: Final season currently airing

Young Rock: Renewed for Season 3

