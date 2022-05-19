Chicago Fire, The Rookie and Grey's Anatomy: What shows have the networks renewed or canceled?

Eve Crosbie
We've gathered together all the shows across the five TV networks - Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW - to give you the lowdon on what's happening in fall 2022
It's that time of year again, when we wait with baited breath to hear which of our favorite television dramas, comedies and reality shows have been renewed, canceled or waiting in purgatory.
While some shows have been renewed for multiple seasons (FBI we're looking at you), others' future are still up in the air and some, sadly, have had their hopes of future seasons dashed. To make things easier, we've gathered together all the shows across the five TV networks - FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW - to give you the lowdown on what's happening in fall 2022…
ABC
A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 5
America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed for Season 33
American Idol: Renewed for Season 6
Abbott Elementary: Renewed for Season 2
Big Sky: Renewed for Season 3
Black-ish: Final season currently airing
The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 27
The Conners: Renewed for Season 5
The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 10
The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 6
Grey's Anatomy: Renewed for Season 19
Home Economics: Renewed for Season 3
Promised Land: Canceled
Queens: Canceled
The Rookie: Renewed for Season 5
Station 19: Renewed for Season 6
Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 14
The Wonder Years: Renewed for Season 2
CBS
All Rise: season 3 moved to OWN
B Positive: Canceled
Blood & Treasure: TBC
Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 13
Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 4
Bull: Canceled
Clarice: TBC
CSI: Vegas: Renewed for Season 2
The Equalizer: TBC
FBI: Renewed for Season 5 and 6
FBI: International: Renewed for Season 2 and 3
FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 4 and 5
Ghosts: Renewed for Season 2
Good Sam: TBC
Magnum P.I.: TBC
NCIS: Renewed for Season 20
NCIS: Hawai'i: Renewed for season 2
NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 14
The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 5
SEAL Team: Moving to Paramount Plus
S.W.A.T.: TBC
United States of Al: Canceled
Young Sheldon: Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
The CW
4400: Canceled
All American: Renewed for Season 5
All American: Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2
Batwoman: Canceled
Charmed: Canceled
Dynasty: Canceled
The Flash: Renewed for Season 9
In the Dark: Canceled
Kung Fu: Renewed for Season 3
Legacies: Canceled
Legends of Tomorrow: Season 8 TBD
Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 4
Naomi: Canceled
The Republic of Sarah: Canceled
Riverdale: Renewed for Season 7
Roswell, New Mexico: Canceled
Stargirl: Season 3 premiere date TBD
Superman & Lois: Renewed for Season 3
Walker: Renewed for Season 3
FOX
9-1-1: Renewed for Season 6
9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 4
The Big Leap: Canceled
Bob's Burgers: Renewed for Season 13
Call Me Kat: Renewed for Season 3
The Cleaning Lady: Renewed for Season 2
Duncanville: TBC
Family Guy: Renewed for Season 21
Fantasy Island: Renewed for Season 2
The Great North: Renewed for Season 3
Our Kind of People: Canceled
Pivoting: Canceled
The Resident: Renewed for Season 6
The Simpsons: Renewed for Season 34
Welcome to Flatch: Renewed for Season 2
NBC
American Auto: Renewed for Season 2
The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 10
Chicago Fire: Renewed for Season 11
Chicago Med: Renewed for Season 8
Chicago PD: Renewed for Season 10
The Endgame: Canceled
Grand Crew: Renewed for Season 2
Kenan: Canceled
La Brea: Renewed for Season 2
Law & Order: Renewed for Season 22
Law & Order: SVU: Renewed for Season 24
Manifest: Season 4 moved to Netflix
Mr Mayor: Canceled
New Amsterdam: Renewed for Season 5
Ordinary Joe: Canceled
This Is Us: Final season currently airing
Young Rock: Renewed for Season 3
